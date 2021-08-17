Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Sells 3,264 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DLB stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 735,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,467. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

