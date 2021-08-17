Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,817. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

