Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 954 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $57.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,482.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

