Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells 19,623 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. 498,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,763. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jabil by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Jabil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jabil by 124,336.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.