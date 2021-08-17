Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

IBM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $142.42. 3,073,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

