Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.71. 2,006,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

