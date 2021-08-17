Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $130.76. 3,410,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

