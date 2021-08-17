Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $193,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. 3,411,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

