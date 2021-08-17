Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 7.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. 16,234,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

