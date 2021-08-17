Ubex 24-Hour Volume Hits $532,622.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $912,001.38 and approximately $532,622.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.78 or 0.00579357 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

