Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.6 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

