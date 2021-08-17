Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report sales of $17.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 58,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.