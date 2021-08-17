Knekted Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $85,275.68 and $15.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Knekted has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.