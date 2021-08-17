PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 898,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,831,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 252,216,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,574,625. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California.

