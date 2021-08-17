PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 898,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,831,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 252,216,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,574,625. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
