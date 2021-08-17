$13.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $13.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

