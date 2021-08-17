$13.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $13.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.