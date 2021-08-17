Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 50,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

