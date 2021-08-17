Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.69 billion and the lowest is $11.47 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $49.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 311,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Best Buy by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,789. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.82. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

