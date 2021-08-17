Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. 1,076,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,342. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

