Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 63.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.45. 12,319,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

