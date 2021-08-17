Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 121,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 7,168,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

