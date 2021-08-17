Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

