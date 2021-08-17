LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €730.00 ($858.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €775.00 ($911.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €795.00 ($935.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €775.00 ($911.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €740.00 ($870.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €730.00 ($858.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €695.00 ($817.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €555.00 ($652.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €748.00 ($880.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA MC traded down €14.90 ($17.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €694.90 ($817.53). The company had a trading volume of 315,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €673.68.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

