Dether Hits One Day Volume of $46,216.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Dether has a total market cap of $658,906.10 and $46,216.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.00868851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00159737 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

