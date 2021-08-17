Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $469.55 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00125559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00157283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,649.48 or 0.99329357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00903583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.54 or 0.06902059 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 469,742,821 coins and its circulating supply is 469,742,239 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.