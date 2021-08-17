Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded down $38.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,740.07. 53,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,624.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

