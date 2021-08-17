Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00125559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00157283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,649.48 or 0.99329357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00903583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.54 or 0.06902059 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

