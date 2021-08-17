$223.07 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $223.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the lowest is $216.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,445 in the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 195,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.