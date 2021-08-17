Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $177.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.34 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,539. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

