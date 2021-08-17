Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 768,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,787,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,465. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

