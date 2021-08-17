Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.40. 35,037,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

