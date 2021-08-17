Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

