Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

