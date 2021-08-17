Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in July

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 1,416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAPIF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.