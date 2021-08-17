Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,744. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.