Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.46

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

About Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.