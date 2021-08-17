iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,936 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.95. 7,118,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

