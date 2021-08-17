Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

AXP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. 7,630,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

