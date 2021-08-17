Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

PEG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.