$40.71 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $40.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

GSHD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. 258,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.72, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,486 shares of company stock worth $55,295,494. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

