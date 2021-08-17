Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,295. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

