Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

PH stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.34. 1,290,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

