First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

FIF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 49,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,873. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

