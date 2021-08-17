$256.60 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post sales of $256.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 347,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $5,890,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

