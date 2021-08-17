Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.23 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $20.23 million and $117,569.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,879.74 or 0.99965926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00904415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.43 or 0.06952732 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

