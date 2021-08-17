Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

