Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $60.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.92 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

