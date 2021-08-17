Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 196,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.