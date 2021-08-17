iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

IWF stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.62. 805,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

