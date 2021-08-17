Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,229. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.