Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $497,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,907,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. 806,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,980. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.